Record-breaking patriotic proposal stirs up controversy in small town

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - A big project proposed in a small town is stirring up some controversy.

Columbia Falls is the closest town to the proposed Flagpole of Freedom Park.

The $1 billon project is hoping to build a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, waving an American flag larger than a football field. This plan also includes a village of history museums to tell and honor veterans’ stories. The park would feature an auditorium, restaurants, monuments, gondolas, and of course, the over 1,460-foot-tall flagpole.

The Worcester family, best known for their wreath business, is behind the proposal.

What is meant to be a unification project has divided Columbia Falls. With a population of less than 500, folks are torn between the pros and cons of such a monumental project.

While some have questioned the area’s ability to cater to such large crowds of tourists and employees, others welcome the change.

One of the possible positives is giving the area an economic boost.

“Honestly, it would bring more money to Downeast, it will definitely bring a lot more of jobs to Downeast Maine,” comments Juan Huertas of Machias.

Clint Nelson owns the Blueberry Patch Motel & Cabins in Jonesboro, and he says he’s preparing for the influx, “I’m adding onto my motel because of it.”

Not only do some think the attraction and theme park bring in business but will also send a good message of the important of patriotism.

“I think we need patriots and patriotism back in this country again. It’s faded away over the last 40 years or so,” Nelson adds.

Alexander Look, a resident of a town bordering Columbia Falls agrees, stating, “I haven’t heard much about it, but I’m all for it as a member of the Marine Corps.”

However, not everyone is sold. Some are still skeptical as the project gets fleshed out.

“I would be okay with the plans for the flagpole except for the actual flagpole itself,” says Donald Kuhns of Northfield. “Seems like it’s going to be seen from miles and miles away, and I don’t know if I necessarily like the idea of being able to be 40 miles away and still be able to see the flagpole from my house.”

Those we talked to who opposed declined to be on camera. Concerns they raised included the environmental impact, change of Columbia Falls’ small-town culture, and mistrust of the Worcester family.

Because the 10,000-acre plot is in a neighboring township overseen by a state agency, the Legislature approved a bill that would let residents vote to annex the land.

But things are currently on hold. In March, residents approved a six-month moratorium on large developments to give the town time to develop the needed rules and regulations.

If approved, the first phase of the project is scheduled to open July 4, 2026.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.