Ram Track Club running this summer

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at Cameron Stadium
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ram Track Club is running at Bangor’s Cameron Stadium this summer.

Young athletes get the chance to try different events in the feeder program while varsity coaches and athletes teach them skills.

“With running, you need to stay in shape and keep your speed all year long. That’s the most important part. I wanted to come out and help out. It’s amazing to see all the talent that we have at such a young age,” said Maddie Cyr, rising senior sprinter.

Ram Track Club runs on Tuesdays and Wednesday mornings through August 9.

Six to eight year-olds are from 9-10 a.m., with nine to 14 year-olds to follow from 10:15-11:15 a.m.

The season costs $80 for Bangor residents and $90 for non-residents with a $2 per meet charge for officials fees.

Poll question
