People head to Bangor splash pad to beat the heat

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Who ever has been singing, ‘Rain, Rain, Go Away,’ got their wish Wednesday!

On this hot, humid and sunny day, you can believe people were looking for any way to cool off!

Including at the splash pad on Davis Road in Bangor.

That’s where we found families having a blast beating the heat!

Anyone is welcome to go to the splash pad and it’s free.

