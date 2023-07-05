Newport’s Flagg brothers, Bangor’s Landon Clark help Maine United defeat Nightrydas Elite at Peach Jam

By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, S.C (WABI) - Newport’s Flagg brothers and Bangor’s Landon Clark helped Maine United to a statement 73-65 win over Nightrydas Elite at Peach Jam.

Ace and Cooper scored in the 20s as they defeated another highly-touted brotherly duo, Cayden and Cameron Boozer.

