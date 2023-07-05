Mills signs bill to rename Route 15 bridge in Kenduskeag

Maine State House
Maine State House
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill that will rename the Route 15 bridge in Kenduskeag.

The bridge will now be known as the William S. Pullen Bridge.

Pullen was a U.S. Army Corporal who died in World War II.

He was one of 40 people from Kenduskeag who served in the armed forces during the war, but the only one who did not return home.

The renaming ceremony will be held at the bridge this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Members of the Pullen family will be there.

It will be followed by a memorial service at the Kenduskeag Union Church at 11:30 a.m.

