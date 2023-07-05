Maine doctor shares food safety tips for cookouts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ‘Tis the season for backyard barbeques.

While grilled burgers and hot dogs can be delicious, undercooked or improperly stored food can lead to illness.

We spoke with an expert who shared some safety tips for your cookout.

He suggests keeping your food cold prior to cooking or serving. Food left out for a little as two hours can have dangerous bacterial growth.

And there’s one condiment in particular to keep an eye on.

“Mayonnaise is one of those infamous foods. It takes about one hour of mayonnaise to be in 90 degrees for it to start growing enough bacteria for you to get food poisoning. So, if you keep it cool, that’s the best way to protect yourself. Keep it outside for a limited period of time,” said Dr. Michael Melia, emergency medical services, Northern Light Health.

Dr. Melia says meats such as chicken or pork have a particularly high risk for food poisoning if not cooked properly.

Make sure chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, and for pork 145 degrees, before serving.

Other tips include keeping raw meat away from prepared food and washing your hands every time you touch raw meat.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.