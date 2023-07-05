Jordan’s Way raises thousands for Bangor Humane Society

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a bit of an exciting and messy day at the Bangor Humane Society on Wednesday.

That’s because the shelter hosted a pitstop for the Jordan’s Way national tour.

Jordan’s Way is an organization that raises money for animal shelters through a multi hour Facebook livestream.

During the livestream the founder Kris will play a series of games with members of the shelter as donations pour in.

“This is a team building and a community building event beyond a shadow of a doubt. The amount of energy and fun that this creates. And you know, the dogs and the cats got to get in on it too. They got lots of hot dogs. I think today there were lots of puppy chinos, lots of treats,” said Director of Development & Communication at the Humane Society Kathryn Ravenscraft.

Jordan’s Way hopes to help all animals in the shelter find their forever homes. But they give a bit of extra attention to both senior animals and animals that have been there for a long time.

“You may not get the length of time that you would with a very young animal, but the quality of time that you get from them and ultimately that they get from you is absolutely worth the investment no matter how much time you have,” Ravenscraft said.

And to help those animals finally find a home the humane society is extending the celebration.

“Starting today in celebration of the Jordan’s Way event and going through Saturday of next week. We’ll be offering 50% off of all animals that have been here for six months or more,” Ravenscraft said.

While the livestream may be over, the drive to raise money continues.

“The goal is $15,000 So we’re gonna keep it there and, and folks can tune in and watch the video of the live feed and see their favorite people take pies to the faces and hopefully donate,” said Ravenscraft.

Last year’s donation total was exceeded fairly early this year.

And they’ll look to raise even more next year.

