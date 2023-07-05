Hello Summer! Hot & Humid Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few storms have developed across parts of Downeast Maine and will have the potential for producing small hail & gusty winds until after sunset. Once we reach that point, the storms will either move offshore or fizzle out. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies with areas of locally dense fog once again. Most of our lows will be dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Some fog will be likely Thursday morning, but the rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast to the upper 80s and low 90s inland. Keep in mind, dew points will once again be in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will make afternoon highs feel a few degrees warmer. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated. With daytime heating, there will be the threat of a pop-up storm with the best potential being across parts of northern & western Maine.

Friday will be dry during the daylight hours. It does appear that a cold front will move into northern & western communities by late afternoon and will bring a chance for showers & storms. There will be a better chance for staying dry closer to the Interstate and the coast. Bangor could see a few showers closer to midnight. Highs Friday will be in the 70s & 80s.

The cold front will remain stalled out over the region for the upcoming weekend. This will bring the potential for showers both Saturday & Sunday, but it will NOT be a washout. Saturday will have a few isolated to scattered showers with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be the wetter of the two weekend days with scattered showers likely. Highs are expected to be mostly in the 70s.

An area of low pressure will bring a more widespread chance for rain by the start of next week. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler, but the humidity will be sticking around.

TONIGHT: Storms ending. Mostly clear skies with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 90s. Will feel warmer due to the humidity. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s & 80s. Late afternoon/early evening storms possible over the north & west. Humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light showers with highs in the 70s & low 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Humid.

