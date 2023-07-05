Bangor fireworks display gets mixed reviews

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor held their annual Fourth of July firework show Tuesday night and the display got mixed reviews.

After the show, social media was flooded by people complaining about the view from Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Fireworks were set off at Bass Park this year.

In a post on Facebook, the Bangor Fourth of July Celebration group said the best view would be at the concert venue. As the show began, many spectators say their view was obstructed by the amphitheater walls and the stage and people could only see the top of explosion.

Some people say they couldn’t see lower ones.

Others told us they went closer to Bass Park to see them.

“We just thought they were a little lower, it was hard to see but where we knew that they were gonna be at Bass Park, we saw that on Facebook and we had a good view from where we were sitting,” said one person.

”Some people were just confused that if it was between Bass Park or where they normally have the fireworks,” Trish Desjardins.

”I just feel like they weren’t high enough, because I was close, they just weren’t high and there’s a lot of trees like in my way. I think one thing, too, like, people were just really confused about where they were last night. Cause we were in a completely different spot closer to the where the waterfronts are, and then we walked way over where the Bass Park was. So, I think he was really confused where they were, too. But my kids liked them,” said Brianna Apt.

The group sent us a statement saying: “The Greater Bangor Area 4th of July Committee apologizes for the visibility challenges during the Fourth of July display. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we were forced to relocate to Bass Park as our final option. The committee (made up of a few volunteers) relies on donations from local businesses and community volunteers. For those that would like to donate and/or become a part of the committee, we welcome your support and involvement. If interested, register on the website www.bangor4th.com as a committee member or sponsor.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.