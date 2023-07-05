Authorities searching for suspect in Naples Causeway shooting

NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old they claim shot and injured a 16-year-old boy in Naples.

The causeway along Route 302 was shut down Tuesday night after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. as people were gathering for the town’s annual 4th of July fireworks display.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bridgton Hospital and later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight.

The incident canceled the display.

The suspect is not believed to be armed. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce says his office knows who the suspect is.

“We’re hunting down leads now. I encourage the shooter, if he knows who he is, to turn himself in because we will keep hunting through the night to find him,” Joyce said.

The suspect is said to be 5 feet, 8 inches, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black hat.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

If anyone sees the suspect or has information, they are asked to call 911.

