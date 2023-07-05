Authorities searching for suspect in Naples Causeway shooting

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old they claim shot and injured a 16-year-old boy in Naples.

The causeway along Route 302 was shut down Tuesday night after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. as people were gathering for the town’s annual 4th of July fireworks display.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bridgton Hospital and later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight.

The incident canceled the display.

The suspect is not believed to be armed. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce says his office knows who the suspect is.

“We’re hunting down leads now. I encourage the shooter, if he knows who he is, to turn himself in because we will keep hunting through the night to find him,” Joyce said.

The suspect is said to be 5 feet, 8 inches, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black hat.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

If anyone sees the suspect or has information, they are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Freedom Farmers' Market at The Lost Kitchen
Visitors spend Independence Day at farmer’s market in Freedom
View from Bucksport of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge
Bill requires installation of barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge
Paradis Ace Hardware Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor hardware store feeling the love after an unexpected accident
The streets of Bar Harbor were full of food, fun, and festivities for the Fourth of July
The streets of Bar Harbor were full of food, fun, and festivities for the Fourth of July