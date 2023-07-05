Alfond Municipal Pool in Waterville is open for the summer

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Need a place to cool off this summer?

The Alfond Municipal Pool Complex in Waterville is now open.

The pool is open to the public Monday through Friday, 12:30 to 6:30 pm, and from 11am to 5:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The center’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Guerette, says the City of Waterville has done some renovations to the pool over the years.

That includes water slides and relining the pool.

He says there are season passes available and discounts for those who cannot afford them.

“Anybody can use the pool. There are discounts for Waterville residents because there’s a subsidy that helps pay for the pool. But, any community is allowed to come here and take advantage of it. It’s minutes away from so many great communities that instead of driving all the way down to another waterpark, we’re minutes away. It’s great. It’s local. It’s affordable, and we even had financial assistance for those who can’t afford it. So, anybody can use the pool,” Guerette said.

They also offer swin lessons at the pool.

