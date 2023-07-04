Visitors spend Independence Day at farmer’s market in Freedom

FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new farmers market happening every Tuesday at The Lost Kitchen.

July 4th marked its second week, and it’s already quite popular. After all, there’s no better place to spend Independence Day than in Freedom.

“We’re super excited to be in Freedom! It’s a beautiful day. What could be better?” said a woman named Lisa visiting from Arizona.

For nearly a decade, visitors from around the world have come to Freedom to eat at The Lost Kitchen. Now, its owner, Erin French, is giving them another reason to visit.

“The community response, both locally down the street and all across the country, and perhaps farther, is amazing, and what it means to us is just gratitude, respect. It’s humbling on a lot of levels, the way people respond to her story and what she is,” said Michael Dutton, French’s husband and business partner.

French started an online farmers’ market during COVID which planted the seed for something bigger. The idea took root, and the Freedom Farmers’ Market at The Lost Kitchen officially opened last week.

“I’ve been a long fan of Erin’s since she was in Belfast. My parents live in Searsport, and we really wanted to come,” said Katie Ross, of Virginia.

“The first week was amazing. The vibe was really great. The people seemed really excited to be here. There was a lot of foot traffic, so I think it was a huge success, and today is proving to be just as wonderful as last week,” said Johanna Burnet, market manager.

From fresh cut flowers to cheese and vegetables to meat, Burdet says she’s proud there’s something for everyone here.

French is known for using local ingredients in her recipes sourced from many of the same vendors at the market.

“At the core for her is this idea of giving back to the community, pulling all of her friends into the restaurant, her vendors that she’s become friends with, and just making something that kind of works in this holistic way. So, it means a lot on a lot of different levels,” said Dutton.

The Freedom Farmers’ Market at The Lost Kitchen is open every Tuesday, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., from now through the end of August.

But this Tuesday made for a very happy 4th of July.

The wait is over! Our brand new farmers’ market is opening for the season! Join us here at The Lost Kitchen, Tuesdays... Posted by The Lost Kitchen on Sunday, June 25, 2023

