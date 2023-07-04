Unity teen seriously injured after ATV crash in Brooks

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a Unity teenager in the hospital with serious injuries after the ATV he was on crashed in Brooks, rolling over several times.

It happened on Kenney Road just before 5:30 Monday night.

State Police tell us the driver, a 17-year-old from Monroe who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

His passenger, 18-year-old Zach Taylor, was flown to a Bangor hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

