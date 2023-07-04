Thousands attend annual Bangor/Brewer 4th of July Parade

4th of July
4th of July(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of holiday revelers lining the Bangor Brewer Parade route.

Planning for the event starts in the spring.

Organizers say they thought the 4th falling on a Tuesday would see more people in the area to attend.

It certainly seemed that way.

The weather even cooperated, too!

Officials tells TV5 they estimate around 30,000 would attend the parade with around 2,000 taking part.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Maine
Covenant Health & Anthem Blue Cross still at odds despite expiring insurance contract
Mainers had highest voting turnout in 2022.
Maine had highest voter turnout in November 2022 election
Storms Possible This Evening
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Police: Deaths of husband and wife in Brooklin ruled murder-suicide