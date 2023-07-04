The streets of Bar Harbor were full of food, fun, and festivities for the Fourth of July

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor was certainly hopping for the Fourth of July.

The streets of MDI were lined with cars, campers, and other vehicles from all around the country to take in a visit to Maine.

One family who travels to different areas to check out local Fourth celebrations made their way to the Pine Tree State.

Sam Sorenson is part of this family, who is visiting from Wisconsin. He said, “It’s magical because there’s something about the Northeast when you get here. There’s a different vibe going on. The Midwest has a lot of cool sites, a lot of cool flavor, but something about the Northeast has a little bit more of like old world, beauty. Old World Magic and the Atlantic Ocean.”

The area is popular in the summer, and this holiday is no exception as people gathered to check out the parade and grab a bite at the seafood festival.

The craft fair was a popular spot for folks to grab a souvenir.

“We like to go to places with a family and drag something back with us home that is a piece of where we came from. And here, there are so many obviously lobster references, but just the sea shells, the work that they do, all of those pieces just come together and make it just like an awesome way to experience one part of the country that we may not get back together with this particular group ever again,” said Sorenson.

There were also local organizations fundraising for various causes.

Like folks from MDI High School who are raising money for a trip to Iceland and are happy to have additional patrons to help the cause.

MDI High School Teacher, Hannah said, “Oh my gosh, it helps so much. Or else, we don’t really have a venue to be able to do this kind of fundraising. I mean, we do live in a small community, and so, it can tax the local community if we keep on just pulling from our local community. And so, to be able to fundraise on a day like today when we do have lots of people in from out of town, that’s super helpful for our fundraising efforts.”

And despite the gray skies, high humidity, and increased traffic, visitors still feel that it’s well worth the trip.

“Of course it is it is, no matter what the weather is. It’s magical. It’s Fourth of July in Bar Harbor, just to be here soaking in the atmosphere, the people, and their concept of how to celebrate the nation’s birthday. It’s absolutely magical,” said Sorenson.

