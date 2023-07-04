Showers and storms possible today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stationary front off the coast of Maine will continue to direct weak wave of low pressure into the region. This will keep the weather a little unsettled through mid-week. This morning we are starting off with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state, and some patchy areas of fog. Another weak disturbance will ride up along the stationary front through the day. As the weak disturbance passes to our south it will bring some scattered shower activity to areas along the coast, while locations further inland will begin to see some breaks of sun this afternoon and evening. The sun will help fuel the chances for slow moving pop-up showers and thunderstorms. With an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere and the slow moving nature of the thunderstorms some inland areas could see some heavy downpours for prolonged periods of time. This will not be a wash out for the holiday, but if you are going to partake in any outdoor activities I would bring an umbrella or a poncho and have plan to get indoors if you are caught underneath the heavier downpours within in the thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s inland and the low to mid 70′s along the coast. The good news is, as the sun sets, we begin to lose the fuel needed for showers and storms to continue. So, firework displays should be safe from the thunderstorm/ downpour risk. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with fog developing. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60′s.

As we get into the the middle and end of the week an upper level ridge will start to build in across the region. As the ridge builds, the stationary front will slowly drift southward away from our region. However it directs another weak disturbance into the area, giving us the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. With more sunshine, highs on Wednesday will rise into the lower 80′s for inland locations and into the mid to upper 70′s along the coast. The it really starts to feel like summer on Thursday. So far it looks like the best day of the week with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will continue to climb into the mid to upper 80′s inland and into the upper 70′s along the coast. Friday will be mostly dry during the day however a cold front looks to move in Friday night. That front will bring in the chances for more showers.

The frontal boundary then stalls across the region through the weekend. The frontal boundary will bring more daily chances for scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s inland and low to mid 70′s along the coast. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, thunderstorms fizzle out. Lows drop into the low to mid 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Highs reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s inland to mid 70′s along the coast.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the mid to upper 80′s inland and upper 70′s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy chance for showers and storms Friday night. Highs reach the mid to upper 80′s inland and upper 70′s along the coast.

