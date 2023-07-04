Police: Deaths of husband and wife in Brooklin ruled murder-suicide

BROOKLIN, Maine (WMTW) - State police announced Tuesday that the state medical examiner ruled the deaths of two people in Brooklin a murder-suicide.

The agency identified the two as William Cohen, 75, and his wife, Pamela Cohen.

No other information was immediately available.

The discovery was made at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the bodies that were found were taken to the chief medical examiner, where autopsies were performed to confirm the identities as well as the cause of death.

Detectives with the major crimes unit collected evidence at the home.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time. According to the statement released by state police, “additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.”

