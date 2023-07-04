Police: Deaths of husband and wife in Brooklin ruled murder-suicide

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLIN, Maine (WMTW) - State police announced Tuesday that the state medical examiner ruled the deaths of two people in Brooklin a murder-suicide.

The agency identified the two as William Cohen, 75, and his wife, Pamela Cohen.

No other information was immediately available.

The discovery was made at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the bodies that were found were taken to the chief medical examiner, where autopsies were performed to confirm the identities as well as the cause of death.

Detectives with the major crimes unit collected evidence at the home.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time. According to the statement released by state police, “additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening
Hardy's boyfriend has been charged with murder.
Body found in Monticello confirmed as that of missing woman
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops, including three in Maine could be closing soon
Image courtesy of MGN.
Roads remain closed, cleanup from last week’s flash flood continues