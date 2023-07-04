Mother Nature’s Fireworks This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stationary front remains stalled out in the Gulf of Maine and continues to guide weak disturbances into the region.

Storms have already started to fire off across parts of northern Maine. These have been slowly moving towards the Interstate, resulting in some communities being stuck underneath the heavy rain for a long time. The threat of localized flooding will be a concern until sunset. By that point, storms will begin to lose the daytime heating and will weaken and fizzle out. The Bangor area could see a quick downpour right before sunset. Some showers could remain a few hours after sunset across parts of interior Downeast.

The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy dense fog expected to develop once again. Overnight lows will remain on the warm side as most will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Keep in mind that the rest of the week will have humid conditions as dew point temperatures will remain mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s.

By Wednesday, the stationary front will begin to move farther out to sea. It will direct one more weak disturbance into the region, producing an isolated shower threat by the afternoon. Most locations are expected to remain dry. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Dew points will also be climbing into the low 70s giving it a tropical feel.

The rest of the week will trend on the drier side. Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with highs well into the 70s and 80s. A few inland areas could make a run towards 90°. Friday will be dry during the daylight hours. It does appear that a cold front will bring a chance for late day showers & storms. Highs Friday will be in the 70s & 80s.

The cold front will remain stalled out over the region for the upcoming weekend. This will bring the potential for showers both Saturday & Sunday, but it will NOT be a washout. Saturday will have a few isolated to scattered showers with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be the wetter of the two weekend days with scattered showers likely. Highs are expected to be mostly in the 70s.

An area of low pressure will bring a more widespread chance for rain by the start of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with an isolated shower/storm risk by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Humid. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s to upper 80s. Humid.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s & 80s. Late afternoon/early evening storms possible. Humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light drizzle with highs in the 70s & low 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

