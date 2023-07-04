Maine had highest voter turnout in November 2022 election

Mainers set voting trend in 2022
Mainers had highest voting turnout in 2022.
Mainers had highest voting turnout in 2022.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last November, the election season was one to remember and Mainers were serious about getting to the polls.

According to the 2022 Election Administration and Voting Survey, Maine had the highest voter turnout in last year’s election.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said, “All of us should express our thanks to everyone who makes Maine elections so successful, from voters to volunteers to local and state election workers who labor tirelessly on our behalf.”

Maine increased turnout by 1.2 percent from the last gubernatorial election year while turnout decreased in most states between 2018 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Maine
Covenant Health & Anthem Blue Cross still at odds despite expiring insurance contract
Storms Possible This Evening
4th of July
Thousands attend annual Bangor/Brewer 4th of July Parade
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Police: Deaths of husband and wife in Brooklin ruled murder-suicide