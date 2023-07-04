Maine had highest voter turnout in November 2022 election

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last November, the election season was one to remember and Mainers were serious about getting to the polls.

According to the 2022 Election Administration and Voting Survey, Maine had the highest voter turnout in last year’s election.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said, “All of us should express our thanks to everyone who makes Maine elections so successful, from voters to volunteers to local and state election workers who labor tirelessly on our behalf.”

Maine increased turnout by 1.2 percent from the last gubernatorial election year while turnout decreased in most states between 2018 and 2022.

