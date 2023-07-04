Covenant Health and Anthem reach a multi-year agreement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Patients covered by Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield who use St. Joseph hospital in Bangor and St. Mary’s in Lewiston are breathing a sigh of relief today.

Anthem and Covenant Health, which operates the hospitals, have reached a new agreement for in-network services that will be in place for several years.

For the last few months, the organizations have been negotiating and finally came to an agreement today, which is when the current contract expired.

Covenant health says they believe the extra time they spent in discussions helped ensure patients would have the best quality care and patient experience possible.

Anthem says their insurance members were their number one priority, and this agreement will provide patients with more efficient and coordinated care.

The full joint statement is below:

Covenant Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine announced today they have reached an agreement that maintains Anthem members’ access to in-network care at St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston, St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor, and all Covenant Health facilities and providers in Maine. “We appreciate the patience Anthem members throughout Maine have shown during this process,” said Stephen J. Grubbs, President/CEO, Covenant Health. “We are confident the extra time we spent in discussions with Anthem helped ensure we have the resources necessary to provide Mainers with the highest quality care and best patient experience possible. “In addition, our discussions have opened dialogue on ways that we can work together to streamline the claims process and reduce paperwork for our providers and patients alike. As always, we are deeply grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us and for the opportunity to care for those who need it most.” “Our members remained our No. 1 priority as we worked hard to come to an agreement that protects access to high-quality care for Mainers that is also affordable,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. “We have a great opportunity to work more closely with Covenant Health to streamline how our two organizations share clinical information to ensure more efficient, coordinated care. We’re pleased to continue our partnership and ensure Anthem members have access to Covenant Health providers for the next years to come.”

