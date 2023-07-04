Covenant Health & Anthem Blue Cross still at odds despite expiring insurance contract

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Patients covered by Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield who use St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor and St. Mary’s in Lewiston will see their coverage affected beginning July 5.

Covenant Health, which operates the two hospitals, and Anthem have been negotiating for a new In-Network contract as the current one expires, but there is still no agreement.

The Insurance company says the main issue comes from Covenant Health’s pricing.

Anthem says it has extended offers for reasonable price increases.

Covenant says they want their prices to provide fair reimbursement for providers and hospitals while keeping it affordable for patients.

Covenant sent an urgent letter to its patients that use Anthem offering a hotline for questions.

Anthem also has information on their website.

The statement from Covenant Health includes as follows:

“Beginning July 5, 2023, St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston and St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor and their associated providers will no longer be considered in-network for Anthem members.

This change does not impact your ability to seek care in our emergency departments. Emergency care is always considered to be in-network. Our emergency departments are open and available should you need these services.

Patients with certain healthcare conditions may also be considered in-network if they require continuity of care. Continuity of care regulations are mandated through state and federal laws. Examples of continuity of care might include cancer care, post-surgical follow-up care, behavioral health treatments, and many other conditions where the importance of care transitioning for our patients are needed.

As an out-of-network patient, you may elect to continue to see our providers and use our hospitals, but Anthem will likely require you to use your out of network benefit options.

WHAT IF YOU HAVE ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS?

Again, we are deeply grateful for the trust you place in us. We will continue doing everything possible to minimize the impact this will have on you and your families.

Additional information can be found on the Maine Bureau of Insurance website.

Staff is also available to answer questions about individual circumstances and may be reached by calling: Bangor: 207-907-1682 or Lewiston: 207-753-4995″

A spokesperson from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine said:

“Covenant Health maintains the ability to rescind their termination before coverage is disrupted for Anthem members on July 5. Anthem has extended offers to Covenant Health to remain in-network, including reasonable increases in line with current and historical inflation. We are committed to working in good faith toward an agreement as soon as possible, but unfortunately Covenant Health continues to insist on double-digit rate increases that are more than three times the rate of inflation and, as a result, refused our offers to keep care affordable. We cannot agree to these huge increases because they would put a significant cost burden on the Maine employers and members we serve.

“To ensure our members have access to the care they need after July 5 or after, Anthem is actively directing members to other high-quality, in-network providers in the area such as Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston and Northern Light Health in Bangor. Anthem offers a broad network of hospitals and physicians that includes all other hospitals in Maine on most health plans. We are also working with providers and Anthem members to schedule elective procedures at one of the many other hospitals/facilities in our network. In addition, we have measures in place to review cases for members who need to continue care at a Covenant Health facility for a period of time.”

More information is available on our website, https://www.anthem.com/covenantmaine/. Anthem members with additional questions can also call the Member Services phone number on the back of their ID card.”

