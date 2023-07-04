Central Maine’s largest 4th of July celebration is underway in Clinton

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Locals have gathered at the fairgrounds here in Clinton for their annual Fourth of July celebration. A celebration that started with a parade, then live music, but the biggest attraction is the fireworks.

More than 10,000 people are expected to watch the fireworks from the Clinton Fairgrounds this year.

“Its a real special time over here in Clinton,” Kevin Douglas said.

Kevin Douglas is the Chairman of the Great American Celebration. He says it’s all thanks to the people who fought for our freedom.

“Basically, celebrating the men and women that have given us so much so that we can call ourselves Americans, and it is also celebrating our nation’s birthday,” Douglas said.

A celebration Kathleen Stewart has not missed for the past four years.

“i just enjoy it, and this is one of my hometowns, and I see so many people. It’s so good to see the people out,” Stewart said

For Sheila Carver, it’s her first time celebrating the 4th in Clinton. She says it’s meaningful to see people having a good time.

“It’s good to see all these wonderful people celebrating, having a good time, just having a good time, and I hope it stays that way,” Carver said.

From wrestling to shopping, kid friendly activities, and more, Douglas says there is a lot in store for everyone.

“If you’ve never been here before, come down and give us a chance. If you have been here before, come on over and watch the fireworks, There is plenty of food, plenty of vendors, and lots of fun,” Douglas said.

