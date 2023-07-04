Body found in Monticello confirmed as that of missing woman

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Maine (WABI) - A body found last month on the Harvey Siding Road in Monticello was confirmed as that of Kimberly Hardy.

Hardy was reported missing by her mother on June 18th.

Hardy’s Boyfriend Jayme Schnackenberg was charged with Murder last week for his alleged role in her death.

Schnackenberg’s next court hearing is set for Friday, July 7.

The two were living together at the time she went missing.

A cause of Hardy’s death was not released.

