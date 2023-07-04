Bill requires installation of barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has signed a bill that will require the installation of barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

Senator Chip Curry of Belfast, the sponsor of the bill, says the barriers will help prevent suicides.

There have been numerous suicide attempts since the bridge first opened in 2006, many successful.

Curry say the fences will give people who want to end their lives an opportunity to seek help.

The barriers are estimated to cost two million dollars.

That funding was approved by a legislative committee.

The bill requires the Department of Transportation to report on the progress of the fences every six months until installation is completed.

