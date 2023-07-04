Bar Harbor hardware store feeling the love after an unexpected accident

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A local business is feeling the love after an unexpected accident happened at their store yesterday.

According to the Paradis Ace Hardware store’s Facebook page, someone accidentally drove into the store front.

Luckily, everyone was okay, but staff was shaken up and there was significant damage to the building.

Staff, family and friends all came together to help clean up the debris and make temporary repairs.

The store was closed today but will reopen tomorrow.

