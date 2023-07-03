Unity cidery celebrates 2 years, but something is missing

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - As you pass through Unity on Route 202, you may notice a few banners and flags.

On a quiet hillside, Stone Tree Farm and Cidery set up their cidery and vineyard.

Co-Owner, Brian Erickson said, “Stone Tree became what it is during the pandemic. We were a pandemic project. We make hard cider wine. We’re kind of known for our wine slushies during the summer season. People love those. We do free concerts every summer, so we have 18 free concerts lined up. We’re all about community involvement, working with other local businesses and doing the business tours, so we kind of all helping each other out in the town of Unity.”

Just having celebrated their two year anniversary, they’re happy to see the success of their partnership and what it has brought to the community.

Unfortunately, something was taken from them.

“The Bull Moose skull is kind of a piece of Stone Tree history. The name ‘Stone Tree’ comes from Frank’s (Co-owner, Frank Haferland) and my background. So, he was studying geology earth science at University of Maine while I was doing my Master’s in forestry. So, my family has a big forestry background. And my father actually found this skull for us and gave it to us as a present for our opening day. And it was always a good conversation starter. And it was a way that we could tell a story about where we came from,” said Erickson.

Now, with the help of their community, and some sleuthing through security footage, they continue to uncover where it has gone and are putting out the call.

Erickson said, “We ask that if you did take it, if it was just a mistake, or please, just bring it back.”

In the meantime, they still invite folks to come by the Stone Tree, grab a beverage, take in the scenery, maybe a concert, and just enjoy Unity.

“People don’t realize we’re a little hidden away since you pull into the driveway. You think you’re pulling into somebody’s house, and then you follow the garden path down around back, and it opens up into this huge event space. So, you’re always welcome. We’re open five days a week. And yeah, it’s a great time. Everything we do here is typically free live music. We do a huge Halloween party every year. Instead of charging a cover for that, we take food donations as admission, and then, we give it back to the community food cupboard as well. So, even if we do charge a cover, it’s something that we can give back to the community,” said Erickson.

For more details on Stone Tree and their events, you can go to https://www.stonetreecidery.com/ or check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StoneTreeCidery/

