Unique partnership hopes to restart shuttered Hampden waste facility

Municipal Waste Solutions’ Hampden Facility hopes to reopen next year
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A newly formed partnership could help reopen the shuttered Hampden waste disposal facility.

Municipal Review Committee says it signed a landmark agreement with Innovative Resource Recovery to become co-owners of the plant. The new name will be Municipal Waste Solutions’ Hampden Facility.

The former Fiberight facility shut down in 2020 after the company that owned it ran out of money.

Municipal Review Committee is a nonprofit organization that manages solid waste disposal for 115 communities in Maine.

Over the years, they’ve had several prospective buyers but no deal was ever reached.

The Ellsworth American reports the new owners estimate the Hampden plant will begin accepting waste again in 2024 and be at full capacity in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

The Excellent Dog
Rockland chef elevates hot dogs at The Excellent Dog grand opening
Homeport Inn and Tavern
Homeport Inn and Tavern opens beer garden to celebrate one year of business
Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center on Second Street in Bangor
Board of Together Place in Bangor hires new executive director
Woodman's sign
Orono favorite passes ownership to Bangor’s Moe’s BBQ owner