Sullivan man rescued from river after truck crashes, charges pending

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Sullivan man is recovering after Ellsworth police rescued him from the Union River.

Officers were called to the Shore Road Saturday night a little before 11 p.m. for a vehicle that crashed into the water.

They found a truck, with water above the dashboard level. Officers say it crashed through a guardrail and then went down an embankment.

As police attempted to find the driver, they heard splashing.

They then found 29-year old Christopher Coombs yelling for help was he was going under water.

One of the officers swam out and was able to safely bring Coombs to shore.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ellsworth police say charges are pending.

