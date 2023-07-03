Spiral Goddess Collective focuses fitness & wholesome practices

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In October of 2022, Downtown Bangor welcomed a new business.

California native Sarah Hentges opened up the Spiral Goddess Collective and it’s not your ordinary fitness studio, it’s a place where locals can truly focus on their well being.

“I have a full time job as a professor at UMA Bangor and so I’ve always just taught fitness classes on the side,” said Hentges.

However, after doing fitness and yoga on the side, she wanted to enlarge her vision and extend a piece of herself to the community.

“For me it’s just a way to be social, it’s a way to connect with myself, it’s a way to connect with other people.” said Hentges.

“It’s just the opportunity to move to music and it’s just a joyful practice for me and I just want to share it with everyone.”

Practices at her studio include breath and yoga, downtown Bangor hiking yoga, journey dance, spiral flow yoga and more.

Hentges wants every person who walks through her doors to understand the space is just as much for them as it is for her.

Which is why she created a program that initially sparked her idea of opening the studio, and it all aligns with creating wellness opportunities for everyone.

She began a collective care scholarship fund, where locals can donate funds to the program and extend wellness access to anyone.

“Part of the idea is pay what you can and then make those services accessible to other people who don’t have the same access that you have.”

The spiral goddess is a place of comfort and there’s a reason she picked that specific name.

“It’s that idea of connecting inward but also connecting outward and that we really have to have a balance of that inward and outward connection in order to be healthy, happy individuals.

“It’s so important to have that with other people,” said participant, Gwyneth Esty-Kendall.

“I think it’s regulating for the nervous system, it’s regulating for our bodies and it’s really healing.”

When things are spiraling, she wants the community to know there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, there’s always someone behind you.

If you’re interested in her services you can head to her website to book classes and learn more.

