Southwest Harbor police officer at center of controversy, no longer employed with department

Police Chief acknowledges residents would not feel safe with Richard Strout on force
Richard Strout is no longer a police officer in Southwest Harbor amid allegedl incidents of...
Richard Strout is no longer a police officer in Southwest Harbor amid allegedl incidents of misconduct at the Machias Police Department more than a decade earlier.(Southwest Harbor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A recently hired Southwest Harbor police officer is no longer working for the department, after a public outcry.

The police department posting on their Facebook page last week that Richard Strout was now a part of the force.

Star 97.7 Radio reports Strout was allegedly terminated from the Machias Police Department in 2011 after being accused of assaulting and inappropriately touching women while placing them under arrest.

Southwest Police Chief John Hall acknowledged Strout’s departure but wrote he was thoroughly vetted by the Southwest Harbor Police Department and “the results cleared his name.”

But on Friday. Chief Hall posted on Facebook that Strout is no longer employed with them.

Hall went on to say-

“I want to thank every citizen who came forward and expressed their concern in whichever form that took. The safety of the citizens is first and foremost, and you did not. nor would you feel safe if Mr. Strout continued. I hope that this can begin the process of regaining your trust.”

There is a public meeting in Southwest Harbor on Tuesday, July 11th to discuss the matter.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

29-year old Christopher Coombs was yelling for help as he was going under water, according to...
Sullivan man rescued from river after truck crashes, charges pending
Soggy start to the day but drier in the afternoon
Officials say the boy drowned while swimming with family members around 4 p.m. on Sunday...
Boy drowns in Hancock County lake on Sunday afternoon
Streets of Bar Harbor are busy this holiday weekend
Streets of Bar Harbor are busy this holiday weekend