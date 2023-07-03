Southwest Harbor police officer at center of controversy, no longer employed with department

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A recently hired Southwest Harbor police officer is no longer working for the department, after a public outcry.

The police department posting on their Facebook page last week that Richard Strout was now a part of the force.

Star 97.7 Radio reports Strout was allegedly terminated from the Machias Police Department in 2011 after being accused of assaulting and inappropriately touching women while placing them under arrest.

Southwest Police Chief John Hall acknowledged Strout’s departure but wrote he was thoroughly vetted by the Southwest Harbor Police Department and “the results cleared his name.”

But on Friday. Chief Hall posted on Facebook that Strout is no longer employed with them.

Hall went on to say-

“I want to thank every citizen who came forward and expressed their concern in whichever form that took. The safety of the citizens is first and foremost, and you did not. nor would you feel safe if Mr. Strout continued. I hope that this can begin the process of regaining your trust.”

There is a public meeting in Southwest Harbor on Tuesday, July 11th to discuss the matter.

