Soggy start to the day but drier in the afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that brought us a deluge of rain last night will continue to push to the east this morning. The first round of rain looks to have moved off into New Brunswick very early this morning. Another batch of showers is currently pushing through Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire, and is just now entering portions of southern and western Maine. That batch of rain will continue to slide into our neck of the woods over the next few hours. However it does look like the heaviest of those showers stays just off shore while bringing more in the way of scattered showers through the Bangor region and Downeast. After that batch of showers pushes to the east by late morning and early afternoon, the weather will quiet down for the rest of the afternoon and evening. We could still see an isolated shower or thunderstorm and mostly cloudy skies for the early afternoon hours, but it does looks like we could see some breaks of sunshine as the afternoon progresses into the evening. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, reaching the mid to upper 70′s inland and lower 70′s along the coast. Wind will be light and variable. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with fog developing, especially along the coast. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60′s state-wide.

Another low pressure system will pass just off the coast as we get into Tuesday. Waking up Tuesday morning expect mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog and some patchy areas of drizzle and isolated showers. Clouds do break up a little bit through the day so we can expect some peaks of sunshine through the afternoon. However, with an extremely moist atmosphere, some day time heating, and additional instability associated with the low passing to our south, this will create an environment for pop-up to scattered showers and thunderstorms to bubble up as we go through the day on Tuesday. It does not look like a complete washout, but we will have to bob and weave around rain drops. If you plan on enjoy outdoor events throughout the day and evening, plan on bringing an umbrella or a poncho and have a plan to get indoors if thunder roars. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70′s for both inland and coastal locales, but some spots inland could touch 80 degrees. The good news is as the sun sets, we lose daytime heating. The loss of daytime heating will decrease the threat for showers and thunderstorms as we get into Tuesday night.

A ridge will begin to build over the region by the middle of the week. While this will help dry us out there is still the chances for an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday. Thursday looks to be the nicest and driest day of the week with some mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Friday will start off dry but a cold front looks to move in late Friday afternoon into Friday night, which will bring in the chance for some more showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Showers in the morning, drier in the afternoon, some breaks of sun possible. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s inland and lower 70′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, with fog developing. Some patchy areas of drizzle and light isolated showers. Lows drop into the low to mid 60′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, pop-up scattered showers and t-storms. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs reach the upper 70′s and low 80′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the low to mid 80′s.

FIRDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, highs reach the low to mid 80′s inland and upper 70′s along the coast.

