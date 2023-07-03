Showers & Storms Possible For The Fourth

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stationary front has stalled out in the Gulf of Maine and will be driving our weather pattern for the next several days. The front will direct several weaker disturbances into the region and will keep the mention for scattered showers & thunderstorms in the forecast through midweek.

The rest of the night will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of drizzle. Fog will once again spread inland and will result in areas of diminished visibility. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Your 4th of July will not be a washout but there will be several chances for showers. The first potential on Tuesday will be by late morning early afternoon along, south & east of I-95. Farther inland, some clearing is likely and will fuel the potential for pop up storms by mid to late afternoon. A few of these storms will be slow movers and can dump a lot of rainfall for a long time. The best chance for these storms will be over parts of northern & western Maine. Highs will be mostly in the 70s with a few low 80s possible. Once we get to sunset, most of the showers & storms will fizzle out so any firework displays should be dry.

By Wednesday, the front will begin to move farther out to sea. It will direct one more weak disturbance into the region, producing an isolated shower threat. Most locations are expected to remain dry. Expect more sunshine with highs in the 70s & 80s. Dew points will also be climbing into the low 70s giving it a real tropical feel.

The rest of the week will trend on the drier side. Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with highs well into the 70s and 80s. A few inland areas could make a run towards 90°. Friday will be dry during the daylight hours. It does appear that a cold front will bring a chance for late day showers & storms. Highs Friday will be in the 70s & 80s.

The upcoming weekend will not have much sunshine, but recent trends have shifted towards drier conditions. Saturday will have highs in the 70s with some areas of drizzle and mostly cloudy skies. Sunday looks to have the better chance of a few passing showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light & variable wind.

FOURTH OF JULY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Some showers by midday with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s with a few low 80s possible. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with an isolated shower risk. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s & 80s. Late afternoon storms possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light drizzle with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with a few passing showers. Highs in the 70s.

