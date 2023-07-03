Roads remain closed, cleanup from last week’s flash flood continues

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - It could be weeks before some of the state roads damaged by last week’s flash flooding are open to traffic again.

Some drivers are ignoring the road closures and driving around barriers, causing cars to get trapped.

Jay Fire and Rescue posted photos of cars in the ditch, on their sides.

Officials are warning people not to go around the barricades.

On Monday, many roads were still closed.

One of them was Route 133, which goes through several towns, including Jay, Wilton and Livermore Falls.

There are still large craters, and parts of the road crumbled. Culverts will need to be replaced, and it’s just one of many state roads that will take a while to repair.

People who live near these roads are dealing with their own problems. Their driveways were washed away, and their homes and yards were severely damaged.

Brenda Belanger, who lives on Soules Hill Road, said the water was so powerful it knocked her porch off the front of her house. Vehicles in her driveway are buried under gravel and mud.

“I just want to cry because I know the town is not going to do a darn thing about it,” Belanger said of the damage to her property. “I’m sure the insurance won’t cover it either because it’s a natural disaster.”

“Hopefully, find some people with tractors and bucket loaders and get it off my lawn,” she said when asked what she will do next.

T.J. Bucks also lives on Soules Hill Road, where he said the water was so powerful it came rushing down the hill and into his house, knocking off his back porch as well. Bucks said his entire backyard was practically washed away.

“It was like a river, and if you look to the side of my house, used to be a porch. My patio stones are gone,” Bucks said.

“It took my $1,500 grill and washed it into my propane tanks. I got electric wires exposed here. I was completely overwhelmed when it first happened. Honestly, I cried, and I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Soules Hill is one of several roads where some houses are still cut off.

Residents are using ATVs to get around the washed-out roads. It could be a couple more days before those roads are passable again, officials said.

Road closure updates continue to be posted on the Jay Fire Department’s Facebook page.

