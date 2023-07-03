Police say Augusta man caused Pittsfield crash after driving on crossover

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injures.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man is facing charges after police say he caused a crash on I-95 when he tried to illegally enter the highway divider from the driving lane.

State police say it happened in Pittsfield just before noon Monday.

They say 75-year-old Larry DiPietro of Augusta tried to drive on the crossover and caused a three-vehicle collision as the vehicles attempted to avoid him.

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injures.

DiPietro was not hurt.

He’s been charged with driving to endanger.

