Penquis talks about helping Substance Affected Youth

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Substance Affected Youth Program at Penquis attempts to locate and then support youth who have been impacted by substance misuse in their homes or communities.

Supportive services range from building peer networks, providing recreation opportunities, and educating youth on life skills and mental health self-care. SAY Penquis partners with local communities and schools to foster a wrap-around approach to promoting a child’s natural resilience.

In the past year the SAY program team has given 42 presentations on Substance Misuse Awareness, reaching 1,635 students of all ages, and provided more than 100 medication lock boxes to the community to keep prescription medications away from kids.

SAY Penquis social media posts have been viewed by more than 23,000 individuals, with content designed to give positive messages to substance affected youth.

Additionally, 64 people have received “Life Skills” training, “Mental Health Resilience” training was provided to 103 people, and approximately 45 Kids are actively participating in support groups for affected others.

Plus, SAY wants to encourage children ages seven to ten (kids ages 7 and under are welcome if accompanied by an adult) to join in the fun with summer programming in Old Town most Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays (resuming July 10th after a break the week of July 4th).

The activities vary. Mondays they cook outdoors for “breakfast in the park.” The kids get to choose the menu for the following week. Tuesdays tend to be “open rec days” along with some community service activities. And, come join the fun at Perkins Park/ Leonard Middle School in Old Town from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm when the SAY group gives back to the community with the following four special days/events:

July 12th-Capture the flag/Bracelet Making

July 19th- Tag/Slime Making

August 2nd- Dodgeball and Tye Dye

August 9th- Carnival Day

And, on Thursdays, the SAY team is in Guilford for one day of activity as an open drop on for all ages, 11 am to 2 pm (weather permitting). Text (207) 852-9257 for information about the Guilford activity day.

If you want more information about the SAY (Substance Affected Youth) program contact: Nick Feero, nfeero@ Penquis.org or Joe Costello, jcostello@penquis.org

To learn more about the variety of programs and services at Penquis or to donate: call (207)973-3500 or go to Penquis.org

