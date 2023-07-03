Members of a hiking group gather to clean graffiti on a mountain in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - ”It’s discouraging to see people deface it like this,” Doreen Swanholm, member of Snail Trail Hikers said.

Members of the Snail Trail Hikers usually hike up Mount Pisgah for an adventure.

“It is a pretty easy hike, it’s friendly for families, for older people. A lot in our group, we are in our 50′s, 60′s and older.” Christina Fasse, member of the hiking group said.

This time, they gathered at the summit on a mission to clean up graffiti.

“After we saw the graffiti, some people had come up apparently and painted over it, first they painted over it in white, and then in gray,” Fasse said.

They also found graffiti on the 60-foot tower at the summit. France Morneault says it is one of the best features of the trail.

“It’s a retired fire tower, and to get some good views around here of all the surrounding lakes and mountains, people would climb up,” Morenaeult said.

Thanks to the Kennebec Land Trust who provided the supplies, the group is restoring the mountain back to its natural beauty, one scrub at a time.

“It’s a lot of work, we are using wire brushes because the rock is very porous and there are at least three layers of paint on it, we are using some chemicals, some goo-on stuff to let it soak and we are just really scrubbing really hard,” Swanholm said.

While cleaning efforts were happening on the rocks at the bottom, two of the ladies made their way up the 60-foot tower to paint. Sue Hanson was one of them.

“The tower is now completely painted to get rid of all of the words, there were some lovely words up there but there were some that were not family friendly,” Hanson, a group member said.

So far, the group says they are satisfied with their restoration efforts.

“We are glad that everybody can help out and a lot of people brought products of their own, and stuff like that, so it was a good team effort,” Hanson said.

Still, there is more work to be done.

“It’s discouraging to see that there are many layers of paint that it is going to take more time,” Swanholm said.

That’s why they are asking people to reconsider defacing nature.

“Its not an issue just here, other hikers have told us that this is happening all over,” Fasse said.

“Do it in your own yard, I mean this is a place where families come to and hikers come to,” Hanson said.

“We want to leave things the way they were when we got here or better, today is about making it better” Moreneault said.

