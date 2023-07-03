Jonesport’s Daniel Faulkingham driving in iRacing

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - A 2020 Jonesport-Beals graduate is racing on the virtual track with some of the best drivers in the world.

Daniel Faulkingham has been a NASCAR fan his whole life, and he started following iRacing in 2013.

“As you can see by my walls here and my cars, I’ve been a fan for quite a long time now. I just enjoy watching the sport with my family,” said Faulkingham.

One of his driving idols is heavily involved in the virtual sport, so Faulkingham took up iRacing in 2017.

“Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is my all-time favorite driver. How heavily invested he is in iRacing working with iRacing people is a really big deal to us. All that he’s done for iRacing is just incredible. I have so much respect for what he does,” said Faulkingham.

He committed to the sport full-time in 2022 to qualify for the 2023 Coca-Cola Series.

“We have to go through this yearlong qualifying series to even make it to this point. We did it in our first try, so I feel very honored to be able to do that, represent this community, and get to race against some of the best in the world,” said Faulkingham.

His next big goal is to end up in victory lane.

“These races, they are so hard. These are the best of the best in the entire world, so getting to win a race would be awesome,” said Faulkingham.

After that, Faulkingham has his sights set on a championship.

Faulkingham is balancing studying business at UMaine-Machias with his iRacing on the Norse Force team.

He estimated that his racing system costs between $4,000 to $5,000.

