Maine (WABI) - Christmas Tree Shops, including three in Maine, could be closing soon after the company defaulted on a loan as part of its bankruptcy deal. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Christmas Tree Shops has locations in Bangor, Augusta, Scarborough.

According to WBZ, late last week, a judge ordered funding for the likely liquidation process unless a buyer can be found at the last minute for the chain with dozens of stores in 20 states.

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago.

