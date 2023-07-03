Christmas Tree Shops, including three in Maine could be closing soon

Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Christmas Tree Shops, including three in Maine, could be closing soon after the company defaulted on a loan as part of its bankruptcy deal. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Christmas Tree Shops has locations in Bangor, Augusta, Scarborough.

According to WBZ, late last week, a judge ordered funding for the likely liquidation process unless a buyer can be found at the last minute for the chain with dozens of stores in 20 states.

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago.

