BREAKING: Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Hancock County

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating two deaths at a home in Brooklin.

Police say the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home Sunday afternoon and found two people deceased under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators have been in Brooklin over the past 24 hours.

The two bodies were taken to Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsies to determine the cause of death and identification.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Police did not release the name of the road where the home was located because they say next of kin has not been notified.

