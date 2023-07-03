BREAKING: Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Hancock County

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating two deaths at a home in Brooklin.

Police say the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home Sunday afternoon and found two people deceased under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators have been in Brooklin over the past 24 hours.

The two bodies were taken to Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsies to determine the cause of death and identification.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Police did not release the name of the road where the home was located because they say next of kin has not been notified.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

4th Of July Forecast
An Augusta man is facing charges after police say he caused a crash on I-95 when he tried to...
Police say Augusta man caused Pittsfield crash after driving on crossover
29-year old Christopher Coombs was yelling for help as he was going under water, according to...
Sullivan man rescued from river after truck crashes, charges pending
Richard Strout is no longer a police officer in Southwest Harbor amid allegedl incidents of...
Southwest Harbor police officer at center of controversy, no longer employed with department