Boy drowns in Hancock County lake on Sunday afternoon

Officials say the boy drowned while swimming with family members around 4 p.m. on Sunday...
Officials say the boy drowned while swimming with family members around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.(Wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Warden Service says they recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned at Deer Lake Campground in Aurora.

Officials say the boy drowned while swimming with family members around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The boy and his brother were swimming with their cousins and friends at the beach at the Deer Lake Campground when the brother yelled to his aunt that he thought his 16-year-old brother was having a medical event. At about the same time, witnesses in the area saw the 16-year-old go under the water and never resurface.

Numerous family members and others entered the water in an attempt to recover the boy and were unsuccessful in locating him, as he was last seen going underwater in an area with a steep drop-off.

The Maine Warden Service arrived and deployed a boat, and then later a Warden Service Diver who was able to recover the boy. He was located approximately 60 feet from shore in roughly 7 feet of water.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Soggy start to the day but drier in the afternoon
Streets of Bar Harbor are busy this holiday weekend
Streets of Bar Harbor are busy this holiday weekend
Natasha Kaufmann
Oxford County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped female prisoner
Rain, heavy at times tonight, will last through Monday morning.