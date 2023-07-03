Boy drowns in Hancock County lake on Sunday afternoon

AURORA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Warden Service says they recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned at Deer Lake Campground in Aurora.

Officials say the boy drowned while swimming with family members around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The boy and his brother were swimming with their cousins and friends at the beach at the Deer Lake Campground when the brother yelled to his aunt that he thought his 16-year-old brother was having a medical event. At about the same time, witnesses in the area saw the 16-year-old go under the water and never resurface.

Numerous family members and others entered the water in an attempt to recover the boy and were unsuccessful in locating him, as he was last seen going underwater in an area with a steep drop-off.

The Maine Warden Service arrived and deployed a boat, and then later a Warden Service Diver who was able to recover the boy. He was located approximately 60 feet from shore in roughly 7 feet of water.

