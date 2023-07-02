Streets of Bar Harbor are busy this holiday weekend

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Even on a gray, wet Fourth of July weekend, Bar Harbor is buzzing with activity.

Folks from all over have arrived in Mount Desert Island, to relax, shop, and take in the scenery.

So, after a few shaky years, it’s safe to say that the tourist season is in full swing.

Bar Harbor Fire Department Captain, Jonathan Wardell said, “During the pandemic, it was eerily quiet here for a time to see the streets here in July empty was was weird. But as soon as they started to lighten up on the restrictions, it seemed like it was right back to normal immediately. Even without the cruise ships, there were people to drive in here and immediately got busy again. And you know, right now you wouldn’t even know there was ever a pandemic or a slowdown in tourism.”

But, with so many people in such a compact layout, it can make it hard for not only visitors to get around, but also emergency management services.

“There’s a lot of traffic, a lot of pedestrians, we have to be careful. Some of the water the roads are basically one lane trying to get through because there’s so much traffic and people are on vacation. They’re not their head isn’t really in the game all the time. They might not be paying attention and even the fire trucks don’t necessarily are enough to warn people to be careful crossing the street. So it’s tight,” said Wardell.

And regardless of gray skies and periodic rain, the streets are still busy.

Wardell added, “But even with the weather, you know, we’ve had 20 Some days around the last month, but people still want to come here. I think more people on a rainy day will come into town to go shopping or just be in town instead of actually being out in the park. So we do see an uptick, actually, on rainy days.”

And the steady flow of people makes for a steady flow in emergencies in town and at Acadia National Park.

One call that is common during the season, especially around inclement weather days, is for slips, falls, and orthopedic injuries due to visitors not wearing adequate footwear or clothing for such outdoor excursions.

So, this holiday and throughout the tourist season, folks are reminded that although they are on vacation, to be vigilant.

“Everybody needs to be safe. Everybody needs to wear the appropriate clothing with they’re going out in the park. If it’s raining, obviously proper footwear. In town, pay attention. There’s a lot of traffic. Be careful crossing the streets. Be careful where you’re walking,” said Wardell.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.