Scattered showers and rain move back into the region today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Similar to past mornings we are waking up with overcast skies, fog, and mist/drizzle across the region. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for coastal Washington and Hancock counties until 10:00 AM. However, unlike yesterday, the sun will not come out. A low pressure system will extend a warm front south of the state today. That warm front will funnel in moisture in the form of some showers to start but transitioning to rain through the afternoon and evening. Aside from showers up north the more persistent rain will be across southern portions of the state today, through the Bangor region and Downeast. Rain will start off across western and central Maine by late this morning and early afternoon and quickly push through Bangor and Downeast Maine through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s inland and mid to upper 60′s along the coast. Wind will be out of the SSE at around 5-10 mph. Rain will become heavy at times later tonight with some embedded rumbles of thunder, especially along the coast. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere there is the risk for some localized flash flooding. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low 60′s inland and upper 50′s along the coast. Rain will continue into the overnight hours and last through Monday morning. Rain will become more scattered into Monday afternoon with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures on Monday will reach the lower 70′s state-wide. The low pressure system over western New England will then push east of the state Monday night into Tuesday. The weather will continue to calm down Monday night, being left with mostly cloudy skies, fog and some areas of patchy drizzle. As of right now, clouds and fog does look to break up a little bit, and some peaks of sunshine can return Tuesday afternoon. However, with the humid airmass, warmer temperatures, and instability from the upper level trough, pop-up to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening. This does not look like a wash out. If you are planning on attending any outdoor activities I would prepare with an umbrella or a poncho and have a plan to get indoors if thunder roars.

The good news is the upper level trough that will be bringing us this unsettled weather for today and the first part of the week will be replaced with an upper level ridge. Starting Wednesday a ridge will build into the region and bring us drier weather for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Some isolated showers are still possible on Wednesday, while Thursday looks to be the driest day of the upcoming week. A front will cross the state Friday night brining in some more scattered showers.

TODAY: Overcast with rain moving in through the afternoon, High temperatures reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s inland and mid to upper 60′s along the coast. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain becomes heavier with rumbles of thunder possible, some localized flash flooding is possible. Lows drop into the low 60′s inland and upper 50′s along the coast.

MONDAY: Rain AM to scattered showers PM. Highs reach the lower 70′s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny pop-up to scattered t-storms. Highs reach the upper 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs reach the upper 70′s and low 80′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the low to mid 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.