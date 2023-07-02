Oxford County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped female prisoner

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Oxford County Sheriff’s Office are looking for what they consider an escaped prisoner and endangered person.

Authorities say Natasha Kaufmann, 29, walked away from the emergency room at Stephens Memorial Hospital just before 2 p.m. Sunday. She had been transported there earlier due to complaints of stomach pains while being processed at Oxford County Jail.

Kaufmann was not in restraints at the time of her escape and she was able to elude corrections officers at the hospital.

Kaufmann had been arrested on outstanding warrants and bail violations in Cumberland County.

Kaufmann is described as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in black yoga pants, white floral shirt and a black jacket. She is also believed to be pregnant.

If anyone recognizes Kaufmann or knows her whereabouts, please contact Oxford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (207) 743-9554.

