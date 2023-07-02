Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

COPLIN, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman died Saturday in an ATV crash on a trail in Coplin Plantation, near Quill Hill Rd. in Coplin.

Maine Warden Services received a call around 12:45 p.m. after a pair had crashed on a side-by-side.

Abigial Divoll, 25, of Royalton, M.A. was the passenger in the side-by-side, driven by Matthew Tolman, 26, of Hubbardstown, M.A.

Ahead of their group of three other ATVs, the side-by-side struck a washout on the trail, causing the driver to lose control.

Tolman was thrown from the vehicle and suffered a serious head injury. He was flown from the scene in a LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Divoll was killed in the crash.

Maine Warden Services say neither were wearing a helmet and speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Maine Warden Services and more details will be released as they become available.

