Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

A Massachusetts woman died Saturday in an ATV crash on a trail in Coplin Plantation, near Quill Hill Rd. in Coplin.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPLIN, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman died Saturday in an ATV crash on a trail in Coplin Plantation, near Quill Hill Rd. in Coplin.

Maine Warden Services received a call around 12:45 p.m. after a pair had crashed on a side-by-side.

Abigial Divoll, 25, of Royalton, M.A. was the passenger in the side-by-side, driven by Matthew Tolman, 26, of Hubbardstown, M.A.

Ahead of their group of three other ATVs, the side-by-side struck a washout on the trail, causing the driver to lose control.

Tolman was thrown from the vehicle and suffered a serious head injury. He was flown from the scene in a LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Divoll was killed in the crash.

Maine Warden Services say neither were wearing a helmet and speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Maine Warden Services and more details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Natasha Kaufmann
Oxford County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped female prisoner
Rain, heavy at times tonight, will last through Monday morning.
History for sale at 19th Century Curran Village
Scattered showers and rain moves back into the region today