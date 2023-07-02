History for sale at 19th Century Curran Village

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -History is for sale at the 19th Century Curran Village.

The Orrington museum is letting go of some of its antique farm equiptment such as hay rakes and horse drawn planters.

Under the tent there were smaller items for sale including vintage dolls, furnishings, and tools.

Profits of the tag sale go back into the upkeep of the museum.

”We are selling specifically agricultural equipment and tools and many other things. So we have a tent with lots of things under cover. And then behind me here are horse drawn implements and there have been a few tractors that also have sold.” said museum director Robert Schmick

The sale continues tomorrow and the next day, with the carousel also being open on the fourth.

New items are brought out each day.

