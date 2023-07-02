History for sale at 19th Century Curran Village

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -History is for sale at the 19th Century Curran Village.

The Orrington museum is letting go of some of its antique farm equiptment such as hay rakes and horse drawn planters.

Under the tent there were smaller items for sale including vintage dolls, furnishings, and tools.

Profits of the tag sale go back into the upkeep of the museum.

”We are selling specifically agricultural equipment and tools and many other things. So we have a tent with lots of things under cover. And then behind me here are horse drawn implements and there have been a few tractors that also have sold.” said museum director Robert Schmick

The sale continues tomorrow and the next day, with the carousel also being open on the fourth.

New items are brought out each day.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel

Latest News

Scattered showers and rain moves back into the region today
We Ride For Vets
Local motorcycle groups host “We Ride For Vets” fundraising event
Wet and dreary weather returns for the second half of the weekend
Local motorcycle groups host “We Ride For Vets” fundraising event