Local motorcycle groups host “We Ride For Vets” fundraising event

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gathered at Central Maine Harley-Davidson Saturday for the “We Ride For Vets” bike ride and fundraising event.

Starting with a self-led ride at 11 a.m., the event continued at the Hermon Harley-Davidson dealership featuring axe throwing, live music, and bike show, accompanied by the Smoke and Steel food truck.

Local motorcyclist groups and organizations like the Marine-exclusive riding group Jarheads, United Bikers of Maine, Bangor Hog Chapter and more organized the event. All money raised from the event will go towards the Maine Veterans Project.

“Since our first day as an organization, motorcycle clubs have always stepped up. They’re actually one of the demographics that have been there for us from start to finish, amongst many others,” comments Maine Veterans Project President Doc Goodwin. “So, it really feels awesome to have this community come together for a community of veterans, because I believe that we are very like-minded communities, the motorcycle organizations and veterans groups.”

Maine Veterans Project is a nonprofit organization that provides services and programs to help veterans across the state. This includes a vehicle donation and heat and fuel programs, as well as organizing many events throughout the summer to foster community and camaraderie between vets. The organization is entirely volunteer-based and fundraising events like this benefit their mission.

Cheryl Oliver, owner of Central Maine Harley-Davidson sums up the motorcycle groups’ conjoined efforts for We Ride For Vets as, “If motorcycles are what brings people together, and brings people together for a good cause, then I say it’s just the best thing we can do.”

While this was the first time We Ride For Vets was put on, organizers are hoping to turn it into an annual event.

