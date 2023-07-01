Drier today, more showers move back in on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A shortwave ridge that built in yesterday brought the state some much needed sunshine. The ridge will continue to breakdown and move off to the east today. Today will be the drier of the two weekend days with mostly cloudy skies, fog, and mist/drizzle to start. However, as we go through the afternoon clouds do begin to break apart with more sunshine north and west of I95 and more clouds south and east. Bangor could squeak out at partly sunny day and at least it wont be raining. Locations along the coast might not be so lucky in terms of some sunshine today. While today will be on the drier side its still possible there could be some pop up showers along the coast and across portions of far northwestern Maine this afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s for inland locations and lower 70′s along the coast. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies will make a return tonight along with some fog and areas of patchy drizzle and even some light showers, especially closer to the coast. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s inland and upper 50′s along the coast.

Dreary weather returns for the second half of the weekend. A weak low pressure system will pass to the north Sunday. The morning and early afternoon look to be drier as more persistent showers make their way in for the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower 70′s inland and mid 60′s along the coast. Winds will be southeasterly at around 5-10 mph. Another low pressure system moving out of the Great Lakes will extend a warm from across southern portions of the state and begin to lift northward overnight Sunday into Monday morning. That warm front will bring more scattered showers with some heavier embedded downpours and thunderstorms. Monday afternoon stays more calm with mostly cloudy skies and areas of mist and patchy drizzle. Highs on Monday will reach the lower 70′s inland and upper 60′s along the coast. The low pressure system will then cross the state on Independence day which will help keep the showery weather in play with more scattered showers and even some thunderstorms. However, the middle and end of the week is trending on the drier side with a couple days of sunshine in the forecast.

TODAY: Cloudy with fog and drizzle in the morning, clouds start break apart in the afternoon becoming partly sunny, with more sunshine north and west of I95 and more clouds south and east. Isolated pop up showers are possible. Highs reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s inland and low 70′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, with fog. light showers likely along Downeast. Lows drop into the lower 60′s inland and upper 50′s along the coast.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers in the morning and afternoon, heavier more persistent rain through the evening and overnight. Highs reach the lower 70′s inland and mid 60′s along the coast.

MONDAY: Scattered showers with some heavier downpours in the morning, more calm by the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 70′s inland and upper 60′s along the coast.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Trending direr with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.

