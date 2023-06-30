Warm & Humid Today, A Bit Drier & Brighter Too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A decent day shaping up for our Friday as the upper-level low that brought showers to parts of the state yesterday and last night moves off to our north followed by a weak ridge of high pressure building in as the day progresses. The ridge of high pressure will lead to a lesser chance of showers today with just a slight chance of a few isolated showers popping up. Otherwise we’ll start our Friday with lots of low clouds and areas of fog then that will give way to brightening skies later this morning through the afternoon. Highs today will reach the 70s to near 80° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. Clouds will take over tonight with areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will slide to our east Saturday followed by our next upper level disturbance. This will lead to more clouds Saturday along with the chance for a few isolated showers although the shower threat overall looks minimal and the bulk of the day looks dry. Highs on Saturday will be near 70° along the coast and 70s inland. As low pressure continues to approach from the west, look for more numerous showers to develop Sunday especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Unsettled weather will continue Monday with numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s. Unfortunately... it looks like shower chances will continue for the 4th on Tuesday. And with the humid air mass remaining over the area, any showers and thunderstorms that we see over the next few days could produce heavy downpours.

Today: Morning clouds and areas of fog then brightening skies late morning into the afternoon. A few isolated showers possible. Humid. Highs between 69°-79°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows between 56°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few isolated showers possible. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s to near 80° inland. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s inland.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

