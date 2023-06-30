U.S. Marshals arrest Ellsworth man for sexual offenses in Oregon

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - U.S. Marshals ended a search after they arrested a man in Ellsworth who faced sexual offenses in Oregon.

50 year-old Zenn Matthew Vicknair was charged as a fugitive Thursday.

According to officials, Vicknair was wanted for four counts of unlawful sexual penetration of a minor, four courts of sodomy in the first degree and six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Oregon issued a warrant for his arrest on June 20th.

U.S. Marshals worked with the Maine Violent Offender Task Force to locate him.

