U.S. Marshals arrest Ellsworth man for sexual offenses in Oregon

By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - U.S. Marshals ended a search after they arrested a man in Ellsworth who faced sexual offenses in Oregon.

50 year-old Zenn Matthew Vicknair was charged as a fugitive Thursday.

According to officials, Vicknair was wanted for four counts of unlawful sexual penetration of a minor, four courts of sodomy in the first degree and six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Oregon issued a warrant for his arrest on June 20th.

U.S. Marshals worked with the Maine Violent Offender Task Force to locate him.

