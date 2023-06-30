UPDATE: 4 men charged for involvement in marijuana operation in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more about the people authorities say are behind a massive drug trafficking operation that was busted up yesterday.

53-year-old Yong Chao Huang, 63-year-old Weizhan Huang, 51-year-old LuMing Chen and 47-year-old Jun Zheng Luo are set to go before a judge this afternoon.

Among the charges the group will be facing are felony marijuana cultivation with more expected to come.

Authorities say they are still working to learn more about the men - and believe they are from New York and Massachusetts.

Yesterday, we were there as law enforcement was seen swarming around a home at the corner of Route 2 and Dyer Road.

They say they found over 3,400 individual marijuana plants, along with another 111 pounds of processed marijuana that was seized.

Truck loads of plants could be seen being taken away from the residence.

